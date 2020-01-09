Sonam Kapoor Is Furious After British Airways Lost Her Luggage 'Second Time This Month'

Sonam Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Busy star Sonam Kapoor posted a few angry tweets, addressing British Airways, saying they misplaced her luggage during a domestic travel. Directing her tweet to the airline, Sonam said this is the second time in a month that they have "lost" her luggage. The 34-year-old actress also said that she would prefer not flying with the airline in the future: "This is the third time I've travelled British Airways this month and the second time they've lost my bags. I think I've learnt my lesson. I'm never flying British Airways again," read Sonam's first tweet, which was responded with a quick apology from British Airways.

This is the third time ive traveled @British_Airways this month and the second time they've lost my bags. I think I've learnt my lesson. I'm never flying @British_Airways again. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 9, 2020

In their apology tweet, the airline enquired if the procedure for retrieving lost luggage has been initiated: "We're sorry to hear about the delay to your luggage, Sonam. Have you been provided with a tracking reference when informed at the airport?" Sonam, who appeared rather perturbed, highlighted in a separate tweet about the "inconvenience" caused: "Yes all that is done. But it is a massive inconvenience. You guys need to step up. It's terrible service and terrible mismanagement." Soon after, the airline tweeted an update along with another message of regret: "We can only offer our sincere apologies, Sonam. Please be assured we're working to reunite you with your bag as quickly as possible."

Yes all that is done. But it is a massive inconvenience. You guys need to step up. It's terrible service and terrible mismanagement. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 9, 2020

We can only offer our sincere apologies, Sonam. Please be assured we're working to reunite you with your bag as quickly as possible. Cody — British Airways (@British_Airways) January 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor also had a brief encounter with a netizen, who dragged in actor Sidhhant Chaturvedi's comments on nepotism to troll the actress.

Are you mental? . Privilege is our parents hardwork, Who worked their whole lives to give their children everything. Why do people insist on shaming their children and their parents for it. Just pray that this doesn't happen to your kids. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 9, 2020

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor.