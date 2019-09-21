War Song Jai Jai Shivshankar: Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff Share The Dance Floor. Need We Say More?

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in the song. (Image courtesy: tigerjackieshroff)

What happens when two of Bollywood's finest dancers come together on the dance floor? Well, check out the song Jai Jai Shivshankar from the film War to know the answer. The song that features Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, was arguably one of the most anticipated tracks of the year and it was absolutely worth the wait. Tiger and Hrithik, who play arch enemies in the film, can be seen dancing their hearts out together in the video. Both Tiger and Hrithik, can be seen dressed in white outfits and needless to say, they can be seen showcasing their oh-so-perfect dance moves. Sharing the video on YouTube, the makers of War described the song the song on the most appropriate manner and wrote: "Hrithik Rioshan and TigerShroff are bringing all shades of celebrations to the floor."

Jai Jai Shivshankar has been jointly sung by Vishal Dadlani andBenny Dayal. The music has been composed by the duo Vishal and Shekha and the catchy lyrics are by Kumaar. The song received over 4 lakh views within a few minutes of the song's release. Check out the song here:

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan also shared the song on their respective Instagram profiles. "Our War can wait for now. How about burning up the dance floor together," wrote Tiger Shroff. Hritrhik, on the other hand, captioned his post: "Party our hearts out before the War. Always a good idea!"

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra,Warshowcases the story of a special agent Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) and his protege Kahlid (Tiger Shroff), who is well-aware of all his mentor's moves is chosen to take Kabir out. The film marks Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan's first collaborative project. War also features Vaani Kapoor and it is slated to hit the screens on October 2 this year.

