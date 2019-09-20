Tiger Shroff And Hrithik Roshan's 'T-Shirt War' Just Got Better. Don't Want This To End

Tiger Shroff during the promotions of War.

Highlights The film's promotion is pegged to Hrithik and Tiger's mock 'War of words' War is slated for October 2 release The Siddharth Anand-directed film also features Vaani Kapoor

Tiger Shroff won't let go of the 't-shirt War' with Hrithik Roshan. The 29-year-old actor stepped out for the promotions of upcoming film War, in which he plays Hrithik's onscreen nemesis, and he wore another tee trolling the 45-year-old actor. This time, Tiger Shroff picked a t-shirt from Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai merchandise customised to read, "Khaali haath jaane ke liye tayyar?" - a spin on the lyrics of Hrithik's popular song Ek Pal Ka Jeena from the film. Earlier, Tiger and Hrithik spoofed each other's superhero films - A Flying Jatt and Krrish, respectively - which started their 't-shirt War'.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's latest outing for the promotion of War, which has mostly been pegged to Hrithik and Tiger's mock 'War of words' on social media.

And here are pictures from their 't-shirt War' earlier this week:

War features Hrithik Roshan as rogue Indian army office Kabir, who is killing government assets overseas. Tiger Shroff plays Khalid, who was trained by Kabir and has now been tasked with capturing and killing his mentor. Khalid is honest to his duty as a sworn Indian army official while Kabir is adamant to accomplish his goals (unknown to Khalid).

Kabir and Khalid try and outdo each other, which makes for a gripping tale. War promises nail-biting action sequences and thrilling chase sequences shot all over the world.

Watch the trailer of War:

War is directed by Siddharth Anand (Bang Bang! and Bachna Ae Haseeno) and it also features actress Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik.

War will open in theatres on October 2.

