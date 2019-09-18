Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff's 'T-Shirt War' Is Making People Die Laughing

Tiger Shroff during the promotion of War in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff made the promotions of their upcoming film War cheekier by spoofing each others' superhero films Krrish and A Flying Jatt, respectively. During a promotional outing for War, Hrithik Roshan wore a white t-shirt with a scene from Tiger's A Flying Jatt printed on it along with the words, "Flying away from this war already?" Accepting Hrithik's 'T-shirt War,' Tiger wore a tee from the Krrish merchandise customised to read, "Hiding your fear behind a mask?" Yash Raj Films, which is producing the Siddharth Anand-directed film, juxtaposed pictures of Hrithik and Tiger and wrote, "Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are ready for War. Team Hrithik or Team Tiger - Whose side are you on?"

Instagram users shared plenty LOL emoticons in the comments thread while a section of the Internet applauded the 'clever' promotional gig.

Take a look at Hrithik and Tiger's 'T-shirt War' here:

The promotions of this film have also been pegged on Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's mock 'War of words' on social media. This is how Hrithik and Tiger shared the trailer of War on their respective social media accounts:

In War, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Kabir, a rogue Indian army official, who is killing India's assets overseas for an unknown reason. Tiger Shroff is Khalid, a former pupil of Kabir, who is tasked with capturing and killing his former mentor. War is one-of-its-king action film with nail-biting action sequences and thrilling chase sequences shot all over the world.

Watch the trailer of War here:

War also features Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Dipannita Sharma and Anupriya Goenka. The film is slated for October 2 release when it will clash with Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (starring Chiranjeevi), which is presented in Hindi by Farhan Akhtar.

