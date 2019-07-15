Hrithik Roshan Vs Tiger Shroff: War Begins With Epic Twitter Exchange And All Bets Are Off

Highlights
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are officially at War and the showdown began most aptly on Twitter, a readymade battleground where insults fly all too often. This time, however, its in aid of a new film co-starring the two actors, action heroes both. The teaser of War released today and, to show they mean business, Hrithik and Tiger opened hostilities in a Twitter exchange. "Hrithik, your moves may be a little rusty, let me show you how its done," Tiger tweeted cheekily. "You're just starting out in a world I've mastered, Tiger. Take a seat," Hrithik fired back.
See their conversation here:
.@iHrithik, your moves may be a little rusty, let me show you how it's done!https://t.co/tGimxHSCwg#WarTeaser#HrithikvsTiger@yrf@vaaniofficial#SiddharthAnand— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 15, 2019
You're just starting out in a world I've mastered, @iTIGERSHROFF. Take a seat! Presenting #WarTeaserhttps://t.co/scFHJmnCl3— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 15, 2019
#HrithikvsTiger@vaaniofficial@yrf#SiddharthAnandhttps://t.co/gozVbrWE78
Needless to say, fans just died:
Itni Khushi pic.twitter.com/ZAH9nmdVjN— Bikram (@follobj) July 15, 2019
HrithikVsTiger began trending soon after the teaser was released and it seems like Twitter struck a rich seam of jokes with the two actors going mano a mano. The hilarious irony of War's release date - it opens on Gandhi Jayanti - did not escape notice.
#Sahoo : I'm the biggest action film of Bollywood#War : Hold my beer #WarTeaser#HrithikVsTiger— Kartik Goswami (@kartikgiri97) July 15, 2019
#warteaser#HrithikVsTiger— Juhi Jain (@schizopuniac) July 15, 2019
The poster should be. pic.twitter.com/UmoVnW51xQ
So War is basically India's first ever superhero cross film.— Akshay Chauhan (@Nomufcnoparty) July 15, 2019
It's Krrish vs Flying Jatt. #WarTeaser#HrithikVsTiger
Hrithik's latest release Super 30, based on educationist Anand Kumar and his teaching program for economically disadvantaged students, elevated the jokes.
Pic 1: Me on salary day— Review-Man (@_Review_Man) July 15, 2019
Pic 2: Me rest of the month#HrithikVsTiger#WarTeaser#WARpic.twitter.com/HoyXV2Bwuu
Pic 1: "A single piece of paper cannot decide my future"— SkyStar (@SkyStar37930593) July 15, 2019
Pic 2: After the results#WarTeaser#HrithikVsTiger#Super30pic.twitter.com/GUv7Pjlmas
War, the working title of which was Hrithik vs Tiger, is upfront about pitting the older and younger stars against each other. The teaser contains a mid-air face-off on bikes, helicopters, cars, an intense chase sequence and a hand-to-hand fight. It's all quite edge of the seat.
Watch the action-packed teaser of War here:
Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 opened last Friday and is making a respectable showing at the box office. Tiger Shroff was last seen in the poorly-received Student Of The Year 2.
War co-stars Vaani Kapoor and is directed by Siddharth Anand. Yash Raj Films produce.
