Hrithik Roshan Vs Tiger Shroff: War Begins With Epic Twitter Exchange And All Bets Are Off

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are officially at War and the showdown began most aptly on Twitter, a readymade battleground where insults fly all too often. This time, however, its in aid of a new film co-starring the two actors, action heroes both. The teaser of War released today and, to show they mean business, Hrithik and Tiger opened hostilities in a Twitter exchange. "Hrithik, your moves may be a little rusty, let me show you how its done," Tiger tweeted cheekily. "You're just starting out in a world I've mastered, Tiger. Take a seat," Hrithik fired back.

See their conversation here:

Needless to say, fans just died:

HrithikVsTiger began trending soon after the teaser was released and it seems like Twitter struck a rich seam of jokes with the two actors going mano a mano. The hilarious irony of War's release date - it opens on Gandhi Jayanti - did not escape notice.

So War is basically India's first ever superhero cross film.

It's Krrish vs Flying Jatt. #WarTeaser#HrithikVsTiger — Akshay Chauhan (@Nomufcnoparty) July 15, 2019

Hrithik's latest release Super 30, based on educationist Anand Kumar and his teaching program for economically disadvantaged students, elevated the jokes.

War, the working title of which was Hrithik vs Tiger, is upfront about pitting the older and younger stars against each other. The teaser contains a mid-air face-off on bikes, helicopters, cars, an intense chase sequence and a hand-to-hand fight. It's all quite edge of the seat.

Watch the action-packed teaser of War here:

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 opened last Friday and is making a respectable showing at the box office. Tiger Shroff was last seen in the poorly-received Student Of The Year 2.

War co-stars Vaani Kapoor and is directed by Siddharth Anand. Yash Raj Films produce.

