Tiger Shroff Shares A Special Post For His 'Super Teacher' Hrithik Roshan

Tiger Shroff with Hrithik Roshan.(Image courtesy itssiddharthanand)

Highlights Tiger posted a special video on Twitter "My dream was to dance like my hero Hrithik," wrote Tiger "I am lucky enough to be in the same frame as Hrithk," he added

Remember how Hrithik Roshan invited his fans to share stories about their "super teachers" on social media? Well, Tiger Shroff shared a special post for the "super teachers" of his life and one of them happens to be Hrithik Roshan. On Saturday, Tiger shared a special video on his Twitter profile, which featured him along with his dance instructor. Tiger wrote: "My Super Teacher - my dance guru Paresh sir, was lucky enough to find him just before my debut." In his post, Tiger also shared his experience of working with his other "Super Teacher" Hrithik Roshan and added, "My dream was to dance like my hero Hrithik and now I am lucky enough to be in the same frame as Hrithik Roshan who is my super teacher as well in our upcoming film."

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's post here:

#MySuperTeacher - my dance guru #Paresh sir, was lucky enough to find him just before my debut. My dream was to dance like my hero @iHrithik and now im lucky enough to be in the same frame as #HrithikRoshan who is my super teacher as well in our upcoming film! #gratitudepic.twitter.com/jfYnGIU0MF — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 6, 2019

Hrithik Roshan shared a series of the "Super Teacher" posts on his Twitter profile on Friday. In his post, Hrithik acknowledged his grandfather and his speech therapist and wrote: "My super teacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now and Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer."

#MySuperTeacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer. pic.twitter.com/TCw1qW3Bg0 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 5, 2019

In a separate post, Hrithik urged his fans to share stories about their teachers using the hashtag "#MySuperTeacher." He tweeted: "Guys, would love to know about your Super Teacher too. Share your stories with me using the hashtag #MySuperTeacher."

Guys, would love to know about your Super Teacher too! Share your stories with me using the hashtag #MySuperTeacher — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 5, 2019

Tiger Shroff is a self-confessed Hrithik Roshan fan and is frequently seen expressing his admiration for the Kaabil actor on social media. On Hrithik's birthday, Tiger shared a special video, in which he could be seen dancing to Hrithik's iconic song Ek Pal Ka Jeena from the 2000 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and he captioned it: "Blessed to be working with my inspiration thank you for being born and giving direction and inspiration to so many of us."

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal. He also has Baaghi 3, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and another untitled Siddharth Anand film, co-starring Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline while Hrithik awaits the release of Super 30, which is slated to release on July 12.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability