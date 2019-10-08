War Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff's Film Almost At Rs 200 Crore

War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights War will be the film of 2019 to hit the Rs 200 crore jackpot War continues to rule the box office Directed by Siddharth Anand, War also features Vaani Kapoor

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's new film War has collected Rs 187 crore in India and it is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark on Tuesday, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Yash Raj Films-backed movie is already the fifth highest earning film of 2019 and the film's current box office trend is phenomenal. "War continues to rule... Springs a big surprise on Monday - not fourth, but sixth day in this case. Monday business is at par with Friday's (despite lower ticket rates on Monday), which is truly sensational... It will cross Rs 200 crore mark today (on Dussehra)," tweeted Taran Adarsh. War, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, will cross the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar's August-release Mission Mangal in seven days only.

Of the Rs 187 crore, the Hindi version of War has collected Rs 180 crore while the remaining amount was courtesy of the film's Tamil and Telugu versions.

Here's the updated box office report card of War:

#War continues to rule... Springs a biggg surprise on Mon - not fourth, but *sixth day* in this case... Mon biz is at par with Fri biz [despite *lower ticket rates* on Mon], which is truly sensational... Will cross 200 cr mark today [#Dussehra; Tue]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2019

War will the fifth Bollywood film to cross Rs 200 crore mark (in India business) in 2019, however, it will be the fastest to hit the jackpot. Before War, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal, Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strikes and Salman Khan's Bharat made it past Rs 200 crore.

Here are details:

Days taken to reach 200 cr... 2019 releases...

#War: Will cross on Day 7

#KabirSingh: Day 13

#Bharat: Day 14

#Uri: Day 28

#MissionMangal: Day 29#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2019

War is one-of-its-kind two-hero action film, in which Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are pitted against each other. Hrithik Roshan plays intelligence officer Kabir, who has gone rogue. Tiger Shroff plays Khalid, Kabir's former pupil, who is tasked with capturing and killing Kabir.

War also features Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Anupriya Goenka.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.