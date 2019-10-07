War Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff's Film Is Fifth Highest-Earning Of 2019 At Rs 166 Crore

War box office: Hrithik and Tiger in the film. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Highlights War crossed the Rs 150 crore mark on Monday The film also features Vaani Kapoor War has been produced by Siddharth Anand

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War is on fire! The film, which opened in theatres on Gandhi Jayanti, crossed the Rs 150 crore mark on Monday, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. With the latest earnings, the overall collections of the film have reached Rs 166.25 crore. War surpassed the lifetime collections of Kesari, Gully Boy, Saaho and Super 30 and now holds the position of "fifth highest grossing film of 2019," reported Taran Adarsh. The film might also cross the lifetime earnings of Salman Khan's Bharat and Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal. Sharing the box office report of War, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "War hits the ball out of the park... Sets the box office on fire on Day 5 (Sunday)... Emerges the highest grossing *extended* weekend of 2019... East, West, North, South, War packs a solid punch."

In another tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote: "War - in just 5 days - crosses *lifetime business* of Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Saaho [Hindi version], Chhichhore, Super 30 and Gully Boy... Is now fifth highest grossing film of 2019... Should surpass *lifetime business* of Bharat and Mission Mangal soon."

#War hits the ball out of the park... Sets the BO on on Day 5 [Sun]... Emerges the highest grossing *extended* weekend of 2019... East, West, North, South, #War packs a solid punch. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 7, 2019

In separate tweets, Taran Adarsh compared the opening weekend collections of the films released in 2019 such as War, Bharat, Mission Mangal, Kesari, Gully Boy and Kalank.

War, which opened to middling reviews on Wednesday, showcases the story of Indian intelligence officer Kabir (Hrithik), who is killing India's assets abroad. Kabir's protégé Khalid (Tiger Shroff) is tasked with capturing and killing Kabir. Directed by Siddharth Anand, War also features Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.