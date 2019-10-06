War Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff's Film Collects Rs 128 Crore

Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in War. (Image courtesy: iHrithik)

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War is ruling the box office. The film, which released on Gandhi Jayanti, managed to collect over Rs 128 crore on its fourth day at the ticket counter, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. War might also hit Rs 200 crore mark in its "extended first week." The Hindi version of the film earned Rs. 123.60 crore while the cumulative score of the Tamil and Telugu prints was Rs. 5.25 crore. Sharing the box office performance of War so far, Taran Adarsh wrote: "War is firing on all cylinders at the BO... Metros, mass belt, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities - #War witnesses massive growth on Day 4 [Saturday]... Will put up superb numbers today [Sunday] as well... Trending better than #Bharat, which also enjoyed a 5-day *extended* weekend."

#War is firing on all cylinders at the BO... Metros, mass belt, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities - #War witnesses massive growth on Day 4 [Sat]... Will put up superb numbers today [Sun] as well... Trending better than #Bharat, which also enjoyed a 5-day *extended* weekend. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2019

#War#Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr. Total: Rs 123.60 cr.#Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.10 cr. Total: Rs 5.25 cr.

Total: Rs 128.85 cr#India biz.

Should hit Rs 200 cr in its *extended* Week 1. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote about War's business on Dussehra and Diwali. "So what does the future hold for #War? Business should grow on Tuesday [#Dussehra]. Business on Wednesday is pivotal, since the trending will demonstrate how strongly it will sustain till #Diwali... Of course, lack of major opposition [till #HouseFull4 arrives] is a bonus," he tweeted.

So what does the future hold for #War?

Biz should grow on Tue [#Dussehra].

Biz on Wed is pivotal, since the trending will demonstrate how strongly it will sustain till #Diwali... Of course, lack of major opposition [till #HouseFull4 arrives] is a bonus.#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2019

War opened to middling reviews on Wednesday. Reviewing the film for NDTV, film critique Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Powered by two loose-limbed, nimble-footed, buffed-up and resolutely stone-faced male leads, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, War is all style and no substance."

War revolves around the story of Indian Intelligence Officer Kabir (played by Hrithik), who is killing India's assets abroad. Khalid (Tiger Shroff), whom Kabir mentored, is tasked with capturing and killing Kabir. War, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, also features Vaani Kapoor.

