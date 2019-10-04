War Box Office Collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff's Film Is 'Super-Strong' At Rs 77 Crore

War Box Office: Hrithik and Tiger in the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, is ruling the box office and how. The film, which opened in theaters on Wednesday, has garnered Rs 77.70 crore in merely two days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film collected a whopping sum of Rs 23.10 crore on Thursday alone. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film's performance was not only brilliant on its opening day (which was a National holiday), it was equally impressive on a working day. Taran Adarsh described it as an "achievement" and wrote: "War is super-strong on Day 2 (working day), after the national holiday on Day 1 [Gandhi Jayanti]... Collecting Rs 20 cr+ on a working day - which happens to be Day 2 in this case - is a rarity... An achievement, since most biggies don't score Rs 20 cr on Day 1."

#War is super-strong on Day 2 [working day], after the national holiday on Day 1 [#GandhiJayanti]... Collecting 20 cr+ on a working day - which happens to be Day 2 in this case - is a rarity... An achievement, since most biggies don't score 20 cr on Day 1. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 4, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film is likely to "gain momentum" over the weekend. The Hindi rendition of the film collected Rs 74.70 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions collectively earned Rs 3 crore. "Warshould gather momentum on Day 4 (Sat) and 5 (Sun), thus packing a superb total in its extended weekend," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#War#Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr. Total: 74.70 cr.#Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr. Total: 3 cr.

Total: 77.70 cr#India biz.

#War should gather momentum on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun], thus packing a superb total in its extended weekend. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 4, 2019

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, War showcases the story of a special agent Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) and his protege Kahlid (Tiger Shroff), who is well-aware of all his mentor's moves is chosen to take Kabir out. The film marks Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan's first collaborative project.

