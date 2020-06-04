Wajid Khan's Brother Sajid Remembers His 'Jannat Ka Rockstar'

A file photo of Wajid and Sajid Khan. (courtesy sajidk21)

Highlights "Love you brother," wrote Sajid Khan

Wajid Khan died at the age of 42 on Monday

Sajid Khan's mother has tested positive for coronavirus

A few days after his brother Wajid Khan's death, Sajid posted a eulogy for his brother on social media. The music composer posted a throwback picture along with his late brother and wrote: "I'm in this world with mummy and you're in that world with papa. Love you brother. My jannat ka rockstar." Sajid-Wajid's mother Razina Khan recently tested positive for the coronavirus and she has been admitted to Mumbai's Surana Hospital in Chembur, where the late music composer was undergoing treatment. Wajid Khan died at the age of 42 on Monday because of complications from kidney infection.

Read Sajid Khan's post here:

On Wednesday, Sajid Khan shared a tribute in the form of a video for his brother Wajid and he wrote, "Duniya chut gayi, sab kuch chuta, na tune kabhi music chodda, na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don't die. I will always love you. Mere khushi mein, meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega."

United by grief, members of the film fraternity as well as the music industry, poured their hearts out on social media. Salman Khan, Wajid's longtime collaborator, wrote: "Wajid, will always love, respect, remember and miss you as a person and your talent. Love you and may your beautiful soul rest in peace."

Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2020

Music composer-singer Salim Merchant shared the news of Wajid Khan's death on Monday and told news agency PTI: "He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical."

Salman Khan's 1998 film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya marked the debut of Sajid and Wajid Khan in the Indian music industry. The duo went on to compose music for many of Salman Khan's films, which included the Dabangg series, Partner and Wanted to name a few. Wajid Khan, as a playback singer, sung tracks such as Mera He Jalwa, Fevicol Se, Chinta Ta Chita Chita and Mashallah - all of which were hits. The late composer collaborated with Salman Khan for the tracks Pyaar Karona, and Bhai Bhai, both were shot at Salman Khan's farmhouse and were released during the lockdown.