'Wajid Khan, Will Always Love, Respect, Remember You': Salman Khan's Emotional Tweet

Salman Khan with Sajid and Wajid Khan (courtesy InstantCelebri")

Highlights Wajid Khan died at a Mumbai hospital in the wee hours of Monday

"May your beautiful soul rest in peace," Salman tweeted

Wajid Khan, with brother Sajid, composed several songs for Salman's films

"Wajid, will always love, respect, remember and miss you as a person and your talent," tweeted actor Salman Khan after celebrated composer Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid duo, died in the early hours of Monday. Wajid Khan was 42. "Love you and may your beautiful soul rest in peace," Salman added in his tweet, mourning the death of his long-time collaborator and friend. Sajid-Wajid began their journey in Bollywood as music composers with Salman Khan's 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and continued to work with the actor throughout their career, composed songs for his films. Wajid Khan, along with brother Sajid, recently composed the two songs Bhai Bhai and Pyaar Karona for Salman Khan, who released them during the lockdown.

Read Salman Khan's emotional tweet here:

Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2020

Wajid Khan was also a playback singer and sang songs such as Soni De Nakhre, Do You Wanna Partner, Bang Bang Bang, Love Me, Taali, Mashallah, Baaki Sab First Class Hai, all Salman Khan songs, among others. Sajid-Wajid also composed the theme songs for two seasons of Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss.

Sajid-Wajid composed songs for Salman's movies such as Partner, Welcome and the Dabangg series of films. Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan, who stars in the Dabangg series of films and also directed the second part, remembered Wajid Khan in an Instagram post: "RIP Wajid bhai. You will be deeply missed. The music industry has lost a gem. Gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and friends." Arbaaz's ex-wife Malaika Arora responded to the news with this comment: "Very sad."

Wajid Khan died at Mumbai's Surana Hospital in Chembur in the wee hours of Monday. He was admitted to the hospital following complications related to kidney infection but he was put on ventilator last week, PTI reported, quoting singer Salim Merchant: "He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical." PTI also reported that Sajid Khan said his brother died of a cardiac arrest and that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Twitter, tributes poured in for Wajid Khan also from the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta, Arjun Kapoor and others. "Gone too soon," said several tweets.