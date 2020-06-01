Music Composer Wajid Khan Dies At 42; 'Shocked,' Tweet Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan And Others

Wajid Khan was 42 (courtesy taran_adarsh)

Music composer Wajid Khan of renowned composer duo Sajid-Wajid died at a Mumbai hospital in the wee hours of Monday because of complications from kidney infection, reported news agency PTI. He was 42. Wajid Khan, best known for composing peppy Bollywood numbers along with his brother Sajid, was mourned on Twitter by Bollywood celebrities with tweets pouring in from the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, her cousin Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta and others. "Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan. A bright smiling talent passes away. Duas, prayers and in condolence," tweeted Mr Bachchan while Priyanka wrote in her tweet: "Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers." Karan Johar tweeted: "Wajid Khan, your music will always live on." Preity, currently in Los Angeles like Priyanka, tweeted: "I will miss you and our jam sessions forever. Till we meet again."

T 3548 - Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 1, 2020

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

#RIPWajidKhan your music will always live on...deepest condolences to the family and loved ones ....gone too soon..... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 1, 2020

shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music pic.twitter.com/jW2C2ooZ3P — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2020

I used to call him my brother from another mother. Besides being unbelievably talented he was so gentle & sweet. I'm so heartbroken that I did not get to say Goodbye my sweet @wajidkhan7 I will miss you & our jam sessions forever. Till we meet again #RIP#WajidKhan#Gonetoosoonpic.twitter.com/RAq0pqHJwY — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 1, 2020

Wajid bhai!! You'll be missed!! — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) May 31, 2020

Your music gave soul to my films my friend. Will miss your smile, your positivity, your talent. Love you buddy. Inshallah we will meet again one day in heaven Don't be scared to wear your heart on your sleeve friends. Say what you want. There may not be a later to do so pic.twitter.com/JexeXWsi6U — Milap (@zmilap) May 31, 2020

Arbaaz Khan, who worked with Wajid Khan in the Dabangg films, posted this note on Instagram: "The music industry has lost a gem."

Wajid Khan's colleagues from the music industry also remembered the composer in fond memories. Singer-composer Salim Merchant, who earlier confirmed the news of Wajid Khan's death to PTI, posted this heart-wrenching tweet: "You've gone too soon. It's a huge loss to our fraternity. I'm shocked and broken. Tributes also poured in from singers Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan, Adnan Sami, Harshdeep Kaur, composer duo Sachin-Jigar and others.

Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family



Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you've gone too soon. It's a huge loss to our fraternity. I'm shocked & broken .



Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2020

Heartbroken. Both @SajidMusicKhan and @wajidkhan7 have been close & true friends. The kind who might see the light on and show up at our studio in the middle of the night just to meet and talk and share a laugh. Can't believe Wajid and I will never speak again. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2020

Hard to believe we won't meet again, talk again, laugh again, @wajidkhan7 (in front, in the picture).



sajidk21 my brother, you will never be alone and our brother will never be forgotten. https://t.co/0v8lsgxVtM — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2020

I'm shocked!! I've lost a dear brother Wajid! I can't come to grips with this tragic news... He was such a beautiful soul..



Oh dear Lord, Please have mercy...







May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen.



#WajidKhanpic.twitter.com/B6pO3HyuZM — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 31, 2020

Am just not able to come to terms with this ! Shocking ! Good bye dear brother.. love you .. till we meet on the other side ! Prayers for your peaceful journey Wajidbhai pic.twitter.com/cb8E152J1X — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) May 31, 2020

Heartbroken to receive the news of the death of our dear friend Wajid Bhai from the dynamic duo Sajid Wajid. Our condolences to his family and friends. He will always be remembered through his music and singing.

May his soul rest in peace — Sachin-Jigar (@SachinJigarLive) May 31, 2020

My deep condolences to #WajidKhan Ji's family. Still can't believe that he is no more. Have always seen him smiling and spreading joy around him. Huge loss to the music industry#RestInPeace@wajidkhan7pic.twitter.com/zX1Jtc2kyI — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) May 31, 2020

After Wajid Khan's death, speaking to news agency PTI, Salim Merchant said Mr Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Surana Hospital in Chembur a few days ago following complications related to kidney infection and that his condition eventually deteriorated: "He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical."

Sajid-Wajid made their debut as composers, creating music for Salman Khan's film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998 and continued composing songs for Salman Khan films in the years to come - they composed entire playlists for the Dabangg series of films, Partner and Welcome. Wajid Khan recently co-composed Salman's songs Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai, which the actor released during the lockdown. Sajid-Wajid also composed the theme songs for Salman Khan-hosted reality TV shows Bigg Boss 4 and Bigg Boss 6.

Wajid Khan was also a playback singer and sang tracks such as Mera He Jalwa, Fevicol Se, Chinta Ta Chita Chita, Mashallah, among others. Wajid Khan also sang the theme song of IPL 4, which was composed by the duo.

Wajid Khan and his brother Sajid were part of reality music show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar as mentors.