"Take Your Clothes Off, Sit In Lingerie": TV Actress Accuses Sajid Khan Of Sexual Harassment

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Navina Bole accuses Sajid Khan of inappropriate behavior and harassment. She claims he asked her to "sit in lingerie" during a meeting at his home. Khan faced multiple allegations from women during the 2018 #MeToo movement.

Navina Bole, known for her role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has accused Sajid Khan of inappropriate behaviour.

The actress alleged that Sajid Khan once called her to his home and asked her to "take off her clothes."

Sajid Khan had faced accusations during the #MeToo movement in 2018. Around nine women from the industry, including Saloni Chopra, Sherlyn Chopra, Aahana Kumra and Mandana Karimi, accused him of sexual harassment.

In a conversation with Subhojit Ghosh, Navina Bole said, “There was a terrible, terrible man who I would never want to meet in my life called Sajid Khan, he came after so many of us after Gladrags and he just really pushed the envelope when it came to disrespecting women."

Recalling an incident from about a decade ago, the actress added, “You know I was really excited when he called me and then he literally said, ‘Why don't you just get off your clothes and sit in your lingerie. I need to see how comfortable you are.' I am talking about 2004 and 2006 when I did Gladrags."

Navina Bole shared that the meeting with Sajid Khan didn't happen at his office — it was actually at his house. She admitted feeling a bit relieved because someone was waiting for her downstairs the whole time.

“He (Sajid Khan) said, ‘why, you wore a bikini on stage, so what is the problem, it's all ‘Ti*s and a*s' in his language. You can just calm and sit here comfortably and just sit here, be yourself.' I did not know what to say, I said, ‘Listen I really need to go home and get into a bikini if that is what you really want to see but I cannot be sitting here and strip right now,'” the actress said.

She added, “Somehow I managed to get out of that place and he must have called me at least 50 times, asking me, why am I not coming, where have I reached."

Navina Bole later revealed that Sajid Khan got in touch with her again a year later, around the time she was participating in Mrs. India.

She shared, “He (Sajid Khan) had called me again then and asked me, ‘What do you do, you should come see me for a role.' And I said this guy must be hitting on so many women that he does not even remember that one year ago he had called me to his place and he has already hit on me so badly."

Navina Bole played the role of Dr. Monica in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She has also appeared in several daily soaps like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kumkum Bhagya, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.