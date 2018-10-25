Farah Khan Beats Hasty Retreat From Event Before Media Could Ask Questions (About Sajid Khan?)

Farah Khan photographed at a book launch event in Mumbai.

Highlights Farah Khan's brother Sajid Khan has been named in #MeToo stories Farah said she was 'heartbroken' after hearing stories against Sajid Sajid Khan has been named and shamed by two actresses and a journalist

Filmmaker Farah Khan's abrupt exit from the stage at a recent media event hints that she is probably not ready to answer questions about her brother Sajid Khan, who was outed as a sexual predator in the #MeToo stories of three women earlier this month. Farah attended a book launch along with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. As per an IANS report, as soon as media persons were given a cue to fire away questions at the celebrity guests, Farah said: "On this note, we shall go" and she left in a hurry.

Farah Khan at an event with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Nanda.

Sajid Khan was implicated in the #MeToo stories posted by two actresses and one female journalist. He was accused of behaving inappropriately and sexual harassment by the three women. After the #MeToo allegations against Sajid Khan, who was directing Housefull 4, actor Akshay Kumar cancelled the shoot of the film. Sajid Khan stepped down from his post pending investigation and Farhad Samji took over.

After Sajid Khan was named and shamed by the #MeToo survivors, Farah Khan shared this statement in Twitter: "This is a heartbreaking time for my family. We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for. I don't in any way endorse this behaviour and stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt."

This is a heartbreaking time for my family.We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don't in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 12, 2018

Sajid and Farah Khan's cousin Farhan Akhtar also tweeted: "I cannot adequately stress how shocked, disappointed and heartbroken I am to read the stories about Sajid's behaviour. I don't know how but he will have to find a way to atone for his alleged actions."

I cannot adequately stress how shocked, disappointed and heartbroken I am to read the stories about Sajid's behaviour.

I don't know how but he will have to find a way to atone for his alleged actions. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 12, 2018

India's #MeToo movement gained momentum after Tanushree Dutta reopened a sexual harassment case against Nana Patekar (who was also a part of Housefull 4. Several female artistes and journalists have recounted heart-wrenching stories of the atrocities they've suffered at the hands of prominent film personalities, including Alok Nath and Subhash Ghai among others.

If you would like to share any information relevant to NDTV, please emailworksecure@ndtv.com