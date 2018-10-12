'Sajid Khan Cracked Lewd Jokes, Was Rude To Women,' Says His Humshakals Actress Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu in Mumbai (courtesy bipashabasu)

Actor Bipasha Basu, on Friday tweeted she was glad that women were opening up about their experiences with Sajid Khan, whose attitude towards female cast and crew members on the sets of a film disturbed her. Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual harassment by three women - actresses Rachel White (of Ungli) and Saloni Chopra (of TV series Screwed Up), and journalist Karishma Upadhyayactor. Bipasha Basu, who worked with Sajid Khan on 2014 film Humshakals, said though she never faced harassment at the hands of the director, she always found his behaviour towards women rude.

"I am glad that women are speaking up about the atrocities of these men with power and clout... But nothing of that sort happened with me... It was just his general attitude towards women that would disturb me on set - he cracked lewd jokes openly and was pretty rude to all girls," tweeted Ms Basu.

"I was told by all not to say anything to him and stoop to his level - so I quietly finished my work as a professional and explained my stance to the producers, that I couldn't associate myself with this film anymore as I could lose my temper any moment," she posted on Twitter.

Bipasha Basu and Sajid Khan had a fall-out during the making of 2014 film Humshakals and the actor decided not to promote the film. The movie also starred Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Esha Gupta and Tamannaah Bhatia.

In another tweet, Bipasha praised Tanushree Dutta, who kick-started the #MeToo movement in India after she alleged that actor Nana Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of a 2008 film.

"Kudos to #tanushreedutta... Because of her so many women have the courage to speak out against these men who take advantage of women... Owing to their fame, power and clout," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Sajid Khan resigned as the director of Housefull 4 after Akshay Kumar cancelled the film's shoot in the wake of #MeToo allegations piling up against members involved in the film - Nana Patekar is also part of the cast. In a tweet, Akshay's Housefull 4 co-star "seconded" his decision. Sajid Khan's cousin Farhan Akhtar also expressed "shock" and "disappointment" over the allegations while the filmmaker's sister Farah Khan, who is the film's producer, tweeted to say: "This is a heartbreaking."

Other than Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar, other industry celebs such as Subhash Ghai, Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor, Kailash Kher, among others, have also been implicated as alleged sexual predators.

