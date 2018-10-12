Akshay Kumar Cancels Housefull 4 Shoot In The Wake Of #MeToo Movement, Sajid Khan Steps Down As Film's Director

Highlights "This is something that requires stringent action," said Akshay Kumar Sajid Khan has been outed as a sexual predator by three women Nana Patekar was accused of sexual misconduct by Tanushree Dutta

Actor Akshay Kumar today said that he had asked for the shoot of his film Housefull 4 to be cancelled after #MeToo allegations emerged against its director Sajid Khan, who said he was taking "moral responsibility" to step down. Akshay Kumar's co-star in the film, Nana Patekar, has been accused by former actor Tanushree Dutta of sexually harassing her 10 years ago. Sajid Khan has been called out by three women. "I will not work with any proven offenders and those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve," Akshay Kumar, who recently returned from a family holiday, tweeted on Friday.

"I have just landed back in the country last night and reading all the news has been very disturbing. I've requested the producers of Housefull 4 to cancel the shoot until further investigation. This is something that requires stringent action. I will not work with any proven offenders and all this who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve." Soon after Akshay Kumar announced the cancellation the shooting, Sajid Khan tweeted he's "stepping down" from the post of director of the film "till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth."

Shortly after the tweet, Sajid Khan announced that he was exiting Housefull 4.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna had tweeted that "everyone involved" in the film - which includes her husband - needed to take a firm stand. "Appalled hearing multiple incidents of harassment and it is truly horrific to hear what these women have been through. Everyone involved in Housefull needs to take a firm stance on this issue. This cannot go on," she tweeted.

Appalled hearing multiple incidents of harassment and it is truly horrific to hear what these women have been through. Everyone involved in Housefull needs to take a firm stance on this issue. This cannot go on. - Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 12, 2018

When Tanushree Dutta revived a decade-old controversy which named and shamed Nana Patekar as a sexual predator, team Housefull 4 was in Jaisalmer. The crew completed the schedule (they posted some BTS pictures and videos on social media) and returned to Mumbai as the controversy escalated. On the day Ms Dutta shared her account of being harassed by Nana Patekar on the sets of a 2008 film, Farah Khan (Sajid Khan's sister and choreographer in-charge for the project) posted this image of Nana Patekar arriving in Jaisalmer with the team:

After the Rajasthan shoot, the team returned to Mumbai. While Akshay immediately took off for a vacation with his wife Twinkle Khanna and their daughter Nitara, actor Nana Patekar announced a press conference to address the allegations against him. Later he briefly met the media and said: "My lawyer has asked me to not talk to any channel, have to listen to him. I would say what I said 10 years back, the truth doesn't change." Before the press meet, Nana Patekar told Times Now that it would have been impossible for him to harass Ms Dutta on a crowded set and that he would sue for defamation. Mr Patekar sent the actress a legal notice. Earlier this week, Ms Dutta filed an FIR against Mr Patekar in Mumbai.

Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual misconduct by actresses Rachel White (Ungli) and Saloni Chopra (TV series Screwed Up), and journalist Karishma Upadhyay. In a blog post, Ms Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of harassing her mentally, emotionally and sexually. Rachel White re-tweeted Saloni Chopra's account and added her own story. Among other allegations, Ms White said that Mr Khan told her she could get a role in his film (he was casting for 2014 film Humshakals) if she could "seduce him in 5 minutes." On her Twitter page, Karishma Upadhyay shared what happened with her when she interviewed Sajid Khan in early 2000s. Like Ms Chopra and Ms White, Ms Upadhyay also claimed that Sajid Khan started with "trash talk" and added he tried to forcibly kiss her.

The #MeToo movement knocked on Bollywood's door recently and several prominent members of the film industry, such as Alok Nath, Rajat kapoor and Vikas Bahl, have been outed as sexual predators.

