A Day After Music Composer Wajid Khan's Death, His Mother Tests Positive For COVID-19

A file photo of Wajid Khan with his mother. (courtesy thesajidwajid)

Highlights Wajid Khan died at the age of 42 on Monday

Wajid Khan died of complications from kidney infection

Wajid Khan's last rites were performed at Versova cemetery on Monday

Just a day after the death of music composer Wajid Khan - of the renowned composer duo Sajid-Wajid, their mother Razina Khan has tested positive for the coronavirus and she has been admitted to Mumbai's Surana Hospital in Chembur, where the late music composer was also undergoing treatment, news agency PTI reported. A source close to the family said, "She has tested positive. She is doing fine and will remain in the hospital for few more days till her test comes out negative." Wajid Khan died at the age of 42 because of complications from kidney infection. His last rites were performed at Versova cemetery on Monday in the presence of his family members, including his wife and brother Sajid Khan, and Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi.

On Monday, Twitter was deluged by tributes from many members of the film fraternity, including Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan among others. Wajid Khan's longtime collaborator Salman Khan, in his eulogy piece for the music composer, wrote: "Wajid, will always love, respect, remember and miss you as a person and your talent. Love you and may your beautiful soul rest in peace."

Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2020

Fellow music composer Salim Merchant confirmed the news of Wajid Khan's death to news agency PTI on Monday. He said, "He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical."

Sajid and Wajid Khan stepped into the Indian music industry in 1998. They created music for Salman Khan's Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and they continued composing songs for the actor in the Dabangg series, Partner, to name a few. Wajid Khan recently co-composed Salman's tracks Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai. As a playback singer, Wajid Khan sung tracks such as Mera He Jalwa, Fevicol Se, Chinta Ta Chita Chita and Mashallah, to name a few.

(With inputs from PTI)