Wajid Khan's Funeral Attended By Family And Actor Aditya Pancholi

Music composer Wajid Khan's last rites were performed at Versova cemetery in Mumbai on Monday. Wajid Khan, one half of the composers Sajid-Wajid, died at the age of 42 of complications relating to a kidney infection. Mr Khan's funeral was attended by family members, including his wife and brother Sajid Khan, as well as actor Aditya Pancholi, reported news agency ANI. Wajid Khan, who is famous for composing peppy Bollywood numbers such as Hud Hud Dabangg, Chinta Ta Chita Chita and Fevicol Se among others, was mourned on Twitter by Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar.

Wajid Khan's longtime collaborator Salman Khan tweeted, "Wajid, will always love, respect, remember and miss you as a person and your talent. Love you and may your beautiful soul rest in peace." Sajid-Wajid began their career with Salman's 1998 film Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, for which they composed the song Teri Jawani, and scored several of the star's later films, including Partner and the Dabangg series.

Music composer Salim Merchant confirmed the news of Wajid Khan's death to news agency PTI. He said, "He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical."

Sajid-Wajid also composed the soundtrack for many films starring Akshay Kumar, such as Housefull 2 and Rowdy Rathore. Wajid Khan was also a playback singer and sang tracks such as Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger, Pandey Ji Seeti and Fevicol Se from Dabangg 2, and Chinta Ta Chita Chita from Rowdy Rathore. Mr Khan also sang the title track of Indian Premier League 4, which was composed by Sajid-Wajid.

Wajid Khan's most recent work included the songs Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai, which Salman Khan released during lockdown on his YouTube channel.