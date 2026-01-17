Vivek Oberoi's Fitness Trainer Recalls Actor's Near-Fatal Accident: "<i>Iske Wajah Se Woh</i> Out <i>Ho Gaye</i> Industry <i>Se</i>"

Vivek Oberoi once delivered one hit after another in Bollywood. He is credited with films like Saathiya, Masti, Kaal, Dum and Prince, among others. However, the 49-year-old actor, who was last seen in Mastiii 4, seldom appears in films today.

Celebrity fitness coach Vinod Channa, who previously trained Vivek Oberoi, has now opened up about the actor's near-fatal accident. According to him, Vivek suffered serious injuries, which contributed to his reduced presence in films.

Vinod Channa, in a candid conversation with Hindi Rush, revealed, “Jab woh (Vivek Oberoi) mere paas aaye thhe, woh bahut jagah se injured thhe. And weight bhi put on thha. Aur unn injuries ke wajah se, woh pain ke wajah se woh irritation hota hai aur confidence lose hota hai. (When Vivek Oberoi came to me, he had injuries in many parts of his body. He had also put on weight. Because of those injuries, the constant pain caused irritation and led to a loss of confidence.)"

“Mujhe chahiye thha ki mai unko itna slow leke jau ke unko woh pain aggravate na ho jaaye. Kunki yeh joh injuries aur up and downs huye unke life mei, uske wajah se aadmi bahut hi alag zone mein hote hai. Toh unko alag tarah se handle karna hota hai, unko positive rakhna hota hai. (I wanted to take things slowly with him so that the pain wouldn't aggravate. Because when someone goes through injuries and so many ups and downs in life, they end up in a very different headspace. So you've to handle them differently and keep them positive),” he added.

The celebrity personal trainer shared that Vivek started working out under his guidance during that time.

“Thoda sa mobility workout se start kiya, kyunki unka ankle ka injury thha, knee ka injury thha. Unka accident hua tha bahut bura. Iske wajah se woh out ho gaye the industry se. Logon ko laga thha ki depression hai, un logon ko pata hi nahi thha ki injuries bhi huye thhe. (We started with light mobility workouts because he had an ankle and knee injury. He had met with a very serious accident and was out of the industry because of this. People thought it was depression, but they didn't know that he suffered injuries too),” he said.

Heaping praise on Vivek Oberoi, the fitness coach called the actor “very talented” and “the best business tycoon.”

