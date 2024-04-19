Divyanka Tripathi Recovering After Breaking 'Both Forearm Bones' - Vivek Dahiya Shares Health Update

Vivek Dahiya shared this image. (courtesy: vivekdahiya)

TV actress Divyanka Tripathi underwent "immediate surgery" due to multiple fractures after falling from a height. Her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, posted a note on Instagram Stories to provide a health update. In his note, Vivek wrote, “Divyanka is on her road to recovery. A mishap occurred last evening where she fell from a height due to which she broke both her forearm bones and was advised immediate surgery. We appreciate all the love and prayers being bestowed upon us. It means a lot. To all our fans and media friends, thank you for the immense love and concern.”

Vivek Dahiya continued, “While Divyanka is in pain but only to recover from it hereon we would love for her to do so in the privacy of her home and family. Much Love. VD”

This incident occurred weeks after Divyanka had a ligament surgery. Back then, the actress shared a video from the hospital, which also featured Vivek Dahiya. In her caption, Divyanka wrote, “Sharing my journey from getting a surgery done until bouncing back in a nutshell. The moment I decided to get 2 of my very old complete ligament tears corrected, I started strengthening my body for the upcoming trauma and lull by working out in a focused manner. I planned my physio carefully so that I can bounce back timely.”

Mentioning her husband, Divyanka Tripathi added, “Vivek Dahiya was a sweetheart, not letting my smile fade even for a moment. My take away, if you don't take something to be a low point, it won't be! You may fall but plan well to bounce back.”

For the unversed, Vivek Dahia and Divyanka Tripathi got married in July 2016. They have shared screen space in the daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which featured Divyanka as Doctor Ishita Bhalla and Vivek in the role of Inspector Abhishek Singh. The couple also won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8.