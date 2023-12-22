Vishnu Kaushal On Working With Shah Rukh Khan In Dunki: 'Beyond My Capacity To Dream'

A still from Dunki. (courtesy: thevishnukaushal)

Content creator Vishnu Kaushal made his acting debut with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and he can't keep calm. Vishnu, who features in a brief role in the SRK-led film, shared his experience of working in the project in an extensive social media post. He wrote, "We, you and I made our little Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in a Rajkumar Hirani film. Who would've thought I would be writing this? This is way beyond my capacity to dream." He added that it was "an honour and a privilege" to star in a film that features such a stellar cast.

An excerpt from his post read, "To be in a movie with Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani is an honour and a privilege. And to you, who've cheered for me the loudest or loved me silently, you who've been on this 9 year journey with me - no amount of gratitude and affection can express my sheer love for you my dear peaches. This is our win, your win. I have written a couple of jokes as the caption, feel free to add - this wasn't planned or expected but I am so glad it happened (just like my brother Govind Kaushal)."

Signing off the post, Vishnu Kaushal wrote, "I think I have peaked, don't expect more from me. Shah Rukh Khan sir ke sath movie mein aane ka tareeka thoda cazual hai (The way of featuring with SRK in a film is a bit casual). OK enough. Go watch the Dunki and mere 10 min ke role mein raula paa dena theatre mein I love you." In the comments section Rohit Saraf wrote, "First of the many conquer." Rannvijay Singha wrote, "Proud of you." TV star Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Kamaaal."

The film has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is SRK's first project with Rajkumar Hirani. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, the film also stars Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal. It clashed with Prashanth Neel's Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, at the box office.