Dunki Star Anil Grover AKA Balli Gets Big Love From Brother Sunil: 'You Make Us Proud'

A Still from Dunki trailer. (courtesy: RedChilliesEntertainment )

After delivering smashing hits like Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is here to close the year on a blockbuster note with Dunki. Celebs and SRK's friends from the industry have been sending their best wishes on Dunki day. Joining the bandwagon was also Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan co-star Sunil Grover. On Thursday, the Tandav star gave a loud shoutout to team Dunki, especially his brother Anil Grover, who plays the role of SRK's friend Balli in the film. Sharing a poster of Dunki on his Instagram feed, Sunil Grover wrote, "‘Dunki' day today. Every SRK sir's movie has been special to me. And this one is made by my favourite director Mr. Raj Kumar Hirani. It can't get bigger. And this one has one more And, and that is, my younger brother Anil Grover is part of this film. Look at the poster you will know ;)."

Sending big love to his brother, Sunil Grover continued, "It can't be more special. With a grateful and happy heart I am going to watch it today. @anilgroverhere welcome to this beautiful world of cinema and entertainment. Have a fun ride. God bless you. You make us proud. looking forward!! Main toh lutt putt gaya (I am lost)."

ICYDK, Sunil Grover's brother, Anil Grover, is also a comedian alongside being an actor. He was earlier seen in the 2021 film Atrangi Re co-starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, the first show of the film on release day [December 21] was held at Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy at 5.55 am. Sharing the significance of the 5.55 am show – a first in the history of the theatre –a Shah Rukh Khan fan told NDTV, “We have been doing this since Pathaan because before that Gaiety only had 12 pm shows. With Pathaan, we started this tradition where we wanted to always push ourselves a little bit more. So, we started with a 9 pm show for Pathaan, then we did a 6 am show for Jawan.” Explaining that as fans they wanted to push the envelope further while not “stretching it too much,” she said, “We want to do something different. We want to go that extra mile. So, we came up with the idea that instead of a 6 am show, let us just take it five minutes back and make it a 5.55 am show.”

NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee in his review of Dunki wrote, "The persona that Shahrukh Khan assumes in Dunki is a far cry from the men he played in his previous two releases of the year. He dons the garb of an altruistic trouble-shooter who risks death and deportation for the sake of the truth."

Dunki, headlined by SRK, features an ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal. The film has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who is known for iconic films such as Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and 3 Idiots, among others.