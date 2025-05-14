<i>Come Fall In Love</i>: When "OG Raj" Shah Rukh Khan Paid A Visit To The <i>DDLJ</i> Musical's Cast In London

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is celebrated as a cinematic classic. Shah Rukh Khan surprised the cast of Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical. The musical will run at the Palace Theatre in Manchester from May 29.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is not just a movie. It is an emotion. From Mehendi Laga Kar Rakhna to the iconic train sequence, the Adtiya Chopra film has been ruling our hearts for generations now. Everyone wanted to dress like Raj (played by Shah Rukh Khan), and everyone wanted a love story like Raj and Simran (Kajol).

There been a recent update on Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical. Shah Rukh Khan paid a surprise visit to the rehearsals of the musical.

The superstar also posed for pictures with Rog and Simran, played by Jena Pandya and Ashley Day. Here, the trio smile ear to ear as they pose for the lens.

Next, Shah Rukh Khan also struck a pose with the entire cast of Come Fall in Love.

The note attached to it read, “When Raj of DDLJ met Rog & Simran of #ComeFallInLove! The king of the Indian film industry, Shah Rukh Khan, popped into our London rehearsal room and inspired us all and yes, hearts definitely skipped a beat!”

Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical will run at the Palace Theatre and Opera in Manchester from May 29 to June 21.

Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical is helmed by Aditya Chopra. Vishal and Sheykhar have scored 18 all-new English songs for the stage version of DDLJ.

Speaking to Variety, Ashley Day shared his experience of meeting Shah Rukh Khan. He called it “special in a way that didn't need words.”

He added, “The words we shared privately are for one Raj to another Rog – but I will say, he was very happy.”

Jena Pandya, who portrays Simran, similarly expressed her happiness after meeting King Khan.

“He (Shah Rukh Khan) was so generous with his time and support for the show. Being able to show him some of the iconic scenes that himself and Kajol originally established was an incredible feeling,” she explained.

The project was announced to mark two milestones - Britain's railway system's 200th anniversary and the 30th year of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The film is the longest running Hindi film at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir. DDLJ also featured some iconic scenes at London's King's Cross Station.

Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical first premiered in 2022. The creative team includes Nell Benjamin for book and lyrics, Tony Award winning choreographer Rob Ashford, and Shruti Merchant for the Indian dance sequences. The scene design is by Derek McLane. Immersive activations of the musical are being planned at London and Manchester Railway stations.