Dunki Box Office Collection Day 1: Good Start For Shah Rukh Khan's Film

A still from Dunki. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki finally opened to theatres on Thursday. The film, centred around a group of friends and their aspirations to go abroad, witnessed a decent collection on its opening day at the box office. The debut collaboration between SRK and Rajkumar Hirani has amassed around Rs 28 crore on day 1, as per a Box Office India report. Apart from ‘King Khan', Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film has been receiving much love and appreciation from fans and critics alike. Not to forget, Prabhas' Salaar was released today. The box office battle between SRK and the Prasanth Neel directorial will add an extra layer of excitement.

Dunki holds a special place in Shah Rukh Khan's heart and he even called it his "best film." In a widely circulated clip, Shah Rukh Khan was asked to say "three words for Dunki," to which he responded with, "Rajkumar Hirani," "My best film," and urged everyone to "Please watch on 21st [December]."

Dunki has garnered appreciation from both fans and critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee awarded the movie a solid 3.5-star rating. He praised the film, stating, “Dunki is buoyed by an array of flawless performances, with the lead actor and Taapsee Pannu, playing a woman who is far more than just the hero's romantic interest, leading the way through the ups and downs - more of the latter really - triggered by the characters' repeated leaps of faith across unknown terrains and into an equally alien land. At the core of the plot is a love story that springs many a surprise. But in doing so it does not have to labour overly hard. It strikes a neat balance between heart, head and soul, crafting an emotionally engaging tale with its fair share of twists that do not strain credulity beyond reasonable limits.”

Dunki holds a special place in SRK's heart and he even called it his "best film." In a widely circulated clip, Shah Rukh Khan was asked to say "Three words for Dunki," to which he responded with, "Rajkumar Hirani," "My best film," and urged everyone to "Please watch on 21st [December]." The declaration of Dunki as his "best film" took the host and the audience by surprise, leading to spontaneous applause and excitement.