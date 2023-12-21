At Dunki Screening, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal And Other Celebs

Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal and others at Dunki screening.

Ahead of the release of the much-awaited film Dunki, its makers hosted a special screening for celebrities at Yash Raj Film (YRF) in Mumbai. On Wednesday night, a screening of Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, was held in the city and was attended by many Bollywood celebs. Taapsee Pannu, who plays a key role and Shah Rukh Khan's love interest in the film was seen arriving for the screening in style. She was pictured from inside her car as she smiled for the paparazzi.

See how the Badla actor arrived for the screening:

Besides Taapsee Pannu, her Dunki co-star Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny and dad Sham Kaushal were also spotted arriving for the screening in their car.

See some more pictures from the night:

Dunki marks the first-ever collaboration between SRK and Rajkumar Hirani, and the excitement surrounding the film is evident on social media. The film, which will hit the theatres on December 21, is already recording great numbers at the box office thanks to advance bookings. As per a report by Sacnilk, Dunki has so far collected ₹ 10.3 crore, selling 3,62,027 tickets for Day 1, across India. With each day passing, these numbers are only witnessing an upward trend, as on Tuesday, Dunki collected ₹ 7.46 crore through advance bookings. The film, which revolves around a group of friends and their aspirations to go abroad, also features Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani in important roles.

As per trade expert Girish Johar, Dunki has a runtime of 2 hours and 41 minutes. The trade expert announced the big news in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He shared that Dunki has secured a "U/A" certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. He wrote, “Super exclusive Dunki gets "U/A" from Censor. Runtime 2 hrs 41 mins.”

Releasing on December 21, Dunki comes just one day ahead of Prabhas' Salaar.