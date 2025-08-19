Teens Thrash Harvard Researcher After He Tells Them To Be Quiet During Movie: "One vs Five"

A Harvard researcher has claimed that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers during a movie screening after he told them to be quiet in the movie theatre. The incident took place last week, during the early morning screening of the hit horror movie, Weapons, at the AMC Boston Common 19.

During the screening, 35-year-old Thiago Rentz requested the teens to quiet down as they were "clapping and screaming all the time".

"I asked them for respect. I asked them to leave the theatre because we just wanted to watch the movie," Mr Rentz was quoted as saying by NBC10.

After being initially ignored, Mr Rentz attempted again to make his point to the teenagers. However, the group didn't take it well. After the movie ended and the majority of the crowd left the theatre, the teens trapped Mr Rentz and started pummeling him.

"It was one, me, against five. They made like a wall so I tried to pass to leave and they couldn't let me pass," Mr Rentz explained, adding that his friend began screaming for help.

"They just punched me. I didn't fight back. I was like scared and then I just faced the wall, and I just protected my face in my head, but the target was obviously my head because they were punching my head and my face."

Images showed his left eye was badly bruised, his mouth and nose bloodied, and hands smeared with blood as well.

AMC yet to issue statement

After the assault, the group quickly fled the scene. The victim's friend found a security guard, who called the authorities for help. The police arrived on the spot after 30 minutes and took Mr Rentz's statement.

While authorities investigate the case, Mr Rentz said AMC was yet to issue a statement despite the incident happening on their premises and in front of several witnesses.

“Harassment is not good in a public space. This is absurd, so I think they need to hire more people to work as security. I want the attackers to be identified because they need to be punished," he said.

Mr Rentz is expected to approach the authorities to ensure that the security cameras are reviewed in an attempt to catch the teens who were dressed in black but had their faces exposed.