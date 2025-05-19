Alia Bhatt's "Gloomy Monday" Lit Up By Sister Shaheen's Boyfriend's "Pool Boot Camp"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Alia Bhatt shared a cheerful poolside photo with Ishaan Mehra. Shaheen Bhatt recently introduced her boyfriend, Ishaan Mehra, online. Speculation surrounds Alia's Cannes debut amid recent emotional posts.

How to beat the Monday blues? Take a cue from Alia Bhatt. The actress shared a fun picture with sister Shaheen Bhatt's boyfriend Ishaan Mehra. The picture shows Alia and Ishaan posing for the camera while they relax in a swimming pool. Dressed in a red swimsuit, Alia looks super happy. The caption on the picture read, "Gloomy Monday + Pool boot camp, powered by Ishaan Mehra."

Take a look:

Last month, Shaheen Bhatt introduced her boyfriend to the world. On Ishaan's birthday, Shaheen shared some cosy pictures featuring herself and the birthday boy. The caption read, "Happy Birthday, Sunshine."

Alia Bhatt is set to make her Cannes debut this year. After she shared an emotional post for the Indian soldiers following the Pahalgam attack and the Operation Sindoor, there's speculation she might have cancelled her Cannes venture.

However, there's no official confirmation about it.

An excerpt from Alia Bhatt's post read, "On Sunday we celebrated Mother's Day. And while flowers were being handed out and hugs were exchanged, I couldn't help but think of the mothers who raised heroes and carry that quiet pride with just a little more steel in their spine," she added.

"So tonight, and every night forward, we hope for less silence born of tension, and more silence born of peace. And send love to every parent out there holding prayers, holding back tears. Because your strength moves this nation more than you'll ever know. We stand together. For our protectors. For India. Jai Hind," Alia Bhatt signed off.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Alpha, co-starring Sharvari. She has also collaborated with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War. The film features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. The film is expected to hit the silver screens on March 20, 2026. Earlier, Alia has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film was a box office success.