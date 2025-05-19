<i>Uri</i> Actor Rukhsar Rehman Debuted At 17, Fled Husband's Home With 8-Month-Old Daughter At 19

Rukhsar Rehman, who was a regular in serials and made a few cameos in films like PK, Sarkar, and God Tussi Great Ho, recently opened up about the challenges she faced in her personal life while trying to make a place in the industry.

Rukhsar revealed she was married off forcibly by her parents. She fled with her infant daughter to survive when she was only 19.

In an interaction with Humans of Bombay, Rukhsar Rehman said she made her debut in Deepak Anand's Yaad Rakhegi Duniya (1992) when she was 17. The actor also featured with Rishi Kapoor in the film Inteha Pyar Ki.

However, her parents didn't approve of her career and made her quit acting forcibly to get her married.

At 19, Rukshar became a mother of a baby girl, Aisha.

"With Aisha, I found my new purpose. Life looked perfect from the outside. I was trying to be a good wife. But over time, the cracks began to show. And the marriage fell apart," she said.

One day, Rukhsar mustered the courage to take a step forward for herself - she fled with her 8-month old daughter on her lap. "One night, I packed what little I could and left. My daughter was just 8 months old, asleep, unaware our life was about to change. I kept asking myself, 'Am I doing the right thing?' But I knew I had tried everything. When my father opened the door, he didn't ask questions - just said, 'You'll be okay," she recalled.

To make ends meet, she then opened a garment boutique in her hometown Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. But the actor inside her always wanted to make a comeback.

Rukhsar made cameos in films like D, Sarkar, PK, Uri, 83.

Years later, Rukhsar also married filmmaker Faruk Kabir, but they filed for divorce after 13 years. "It hurt, but Aisha was by my side. I believe she raised me too. There was a time I thought my story was over. But I loved acting too much to let it go. When you're meant to do something, you find your way back - when you're ready," she concluded.