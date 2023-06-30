Actress Rukhsar Rehman And Faruk Kabir To Divorce After 13 Years

Rukhsar and Faruk. (Courtesy: Twitter)

Popular actor Rukhsar Rehman and film director Faruk Kabir have parted ways. They are headed for a divorce. The estranged couple have been living separately since February this year. Speculation was rife that everything was not going well between the two. The actor confirmed the speculation in a recent interview with ETimes. Rukhsar and Faruk have taken the decision of filing a divorce after 13 years of marriage. Rukhsar confessed that it wasn't an "easy decision" for her.

Rukhsar told ETimes, "Yes, we have parted ways. We have been living separately since February and are headed for a divorce. We are currently in the process and the lawyers are involved. So, I cannot talk at length." Faruk, who directed the Khuda Haafiz franchise, confirmed the news and said, "I'm a very private person and this is a personal matter, so I don't want to talk about it right now."

Rukhsar also added that she chose not to reveal the reasons behind her decision. She told the publication, "It wasn't an easy decision for me at all. I don't want to get into the details and reasons behind it as I don't want to make it dirty."

Rukhsar has acted in films as well as daily soaps. She has featured in movies like God Tussi Great Ho, Uri, PK, to name a few. She is a part of daily soaps like Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Dream Girl, Adaalat. She featured in Khuda Haafiz, which was directed by Faruk.