25-Year-Old Krutrim Techie Found Dead In Bengaluru, Toxic Work Culture Blamed

Nearly two weeks after the body of a 25-year-old machine learning engineer of an AI firm was found in Bengaluru's Agara Lake, allegations have surfaced on Reddit and media reports quoting unnamed employees that the engineer died by suicide due to toxic work culture and an exploitative manager.

The body of the engineer, Nikhil Somwanshi, was found in the lake on May 8, and a first information report (FIR) was filed to look into the matter.

Somwanshi joined Krutrim, an AI company owned by ride-hailing app Ola, in August 2024 as a machine learning engineer, shortly after completing his master's degree at Bengaluru's Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

An outstanding student with a 9.30 GPA, he was allegedly burdened with the responsibilities of several former colleagues who resigned due to the conduct of their US-based manager, Rajkiran Panuganti.

In a Reddit post, a user 'Kirgawakutzo' alleged Mr Panuganti routinely used "traumatic" language toward new recruits, fostered a hostile atmosphere, and created a toxic work environment that led to multiple team resignations.

A Krutrim spokesperson said the company was heartbroken by the loss and is cooperating with the authorities. Somwanshi was on leave at the time, the spokesperson said.

"He reached out to his manager on April 8, expressing that he needed rest, and was promptly granted personal time off. Later, on April 17, he shared that he was feeling better but would benefit from additional rest, and his leave was extended accordingly," the company said via email.

The Reddit user 'Kirgawakutzo' alleged the manager continued to mistreat staff even after learning of the engineer's death.

Krutrim employees, requesting anonymity, described the manager as having a longstanding reputation for aggressive and demeaning behavior, often belittling junior employees and labelling them incompetent.

A report by Business Standard quoting a former Krutrim employee "corroborated the allegations and claimed to have resigned without another job offer in hand due to intense work pressure, recalling feeling suicidal."

A Financial Express report quoted another former employee - who worked with the manager Rajkiran Panuganti - as saying, "Rajkiran has no people management skills. He shouts at employees and disappears. The verbal abuse in meetings was traumatic."

The Krutrim case has parallels to the death of Anna Sebastian, a 26-year-old employee at Ernst & Young, who suffered cardiac arrest; her family attributed it to intense job stress and excessive working hours.

A 42-year-old Bajaj Finance employee who died by suicide had in a note held his superiors and workplace pressure responsible.