Virtual Lakme Fashion Week Grand Finale: 'Dream Come True' For Showstopper Mrunal Thakur

Highlights
- Mrunal walked the ramp for two designer labels on Sunday
- The Lakme Fashion Week was a virtual event this year
- "To many more!" wrote Mrunal Thakur
It was a "dream come true" experience for actress Mrunal Thakur, who was the showstopper for two designer labels at Lakme Fashion Week's grand finale. The fashion gala was held in virtual format this year because of the pandemic-induced restrictions - celeb showstoppers walked the ramp in the national capital for a live audience online. On Sunday, Mrunal walked the ramp for designer Rimzim Dadu's latest collection and also represented Saaksha and Kinni at the fashion week finale. Sharing glimpses of Lakme Fashion Week's digital grand finale, Mrunal wrote: "Walking as a showstopper for the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale, digital first season fluid edition was a dream come true. To many more!"
Thank you @lakmeindia @lakmefashionwk for this opportunity and for believing in me ❤️✨ @rimzimdaduofficial & @saakshakinni you guys are rockstars ✨❤️ Walking as a showstopper for the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale, digital first season fluid edition was a dream come true, to many more! @namratasoni @kshitijkankaria @aashianahluwalia love you 😘 Posted @withregram • @lakmefashionwk The most awaited evening of 2020 is here! We welcome you to The Lakme Absolute Grand Finale--an evening of radiance and pure magic! The spectacular collections of @rimzimdaduofficial and @saakshakinni are all set to leave you awestruck! @rimzimdaduofficial's collection is a perfect match for the upcoming festive season with its striking floral, geometrical designs and signature metallic cords. @saakshakinni's collection, 'Gor - The gypsies of India', is a celebration of the women of the powerful Banjara tribe, and displays a colourful palette, with traditional banjara crafts. @lakmeindia #LFW2020 #5DaysofFashion #LFW#SpotlightReady #LakmeFashionWeek2020 #SpotlightReadyatLFW @bling_entertainment @vinay6303 #lakmefashionweek #showsstopper #spotlightready #lakme
Mrunal's first appearance on the ramp was for Saaksha and Kinni's 'Gor - The gypsies of India' collection - she was stunning in shades of blue and green ruffles.
For Rimzim Dadu, Mrunal Thakur put up a breath-taking show, walking the ramp in a metallic ensemble. Speaking to NDTV Swirlster, Mrunal Thakur said closing the grand finale with Rimzim Dadu's collection took her on a trip down memory lane: "I'm overwhelmed! I've always dreamed about being a showstopper and I'm really happy Lakme gave me this opportunity. The most memorable part was that it felt nostalgic to wear Rimzim because I remember wearing Rimzim's design for the very first event of my life. I'll never forget the metallic silver outfit I wore."
Mrunal Thakur is best known for her role in films such as Love Sonia, Super 30, Batla House and Ghost Stories. Her upcoming projects include Shahid Kapoor's Jersey and Farhan Akhtar's Toofan.