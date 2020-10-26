Virtual Lakme Fashion Week Grand Finale: 'Dream Come True' For Showstopper Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur at the Lakme Fashion Week Finale (courtesy lakmefashionwk)

It was a "dream come true" experience for actress Mrunal Thakur, who was the showstopper for two designer labels at Lakme Fashion Week's grand finale. The fashion gala was held in virtual format this year because of the pandemic-induced restrictions - celeb showstoppers walked the ramp in the national capital for a live audience online. On Sunday, Mrunal walked the ramp for designer Rimzim Dadu's latest collection and also represented Saaksha and Kinni at the fashion week finale. Sharing glimpses of Lakme Fashion Week's digital grand finale, Mrunal wrote: "Walking as a showstopper for the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale, digital first season fluid edition was a dream come true. To many more!"

Mrunal's first appearance on the ramp was for Saaksha and Kinni's 'Gor - The gypsies of India' collection - she was stunning in shades of blue and green ruffles.

For Rimzim Dadu, Mrunal Thakur put up a breath-taking show, walking the ramp in a metallic ensemble. Speaking to NDTV Swirlster, Mrunal Thakur said closing the grand finale with Rimzim Dadu's collection took her on a trip down memory lane: "I'm overwhelmed! I've always dreamed about being a showstopper and I'm really happy Lakme gave me this opportunity. The most memorable part was that it felt nostalgic to wear Rimzim because I remember wearing Rimzim's design for the very first event of my life. I'll never forget the metallic silver outfit I wore."

Mrunal Thakur is best known for her role in films such as Love Sonia, Super 30, Batla House and Ghost Stories. Her upcoming projects include Shahid Kapoor's Jersey and Farhan Akhtar's Toofan.