Tahira Kashyap Is Winning The Internet With Her Virtual Red Carpet Look

Tahira Kashyap shared this photo (courtesy tahirakashyap)

Highlights Tahira shared glimpses of her "virtual red carpet" look

Tahira participated in a virtual fashion event by Shantanu & Nikhil

Tahira also wore an ensemble by the designer duo

If you think you can't indulge in fashion at home, Tahira Kashyap will just prove you wrong. So what if a fashion event was virtual? Tahira Kashyap has adapted well to the "new normal" and gave it a fashion-inspired twist to create a super stylish "virtual red carpet" look. On Monday, Tahira checked into Instagram from home, all dressed up in a blue, thigh-high slit ensemble from Shantanu & Nikhil couture for a virtual fashion event by the designer duo. "If this is what the new normal looks like, I'm loving it," Tahira captioned her photos. Tahira accessorised with a pair of leather hand harness and we can't even... Tahira Kashyap's OOTN proved to be a hit with her Instafam, with actress Sonali Bendre among them, who dropped the heart-eyed emoji.

Here are a few pages from Tahira Kashyap's fashion album.

Meanwhile, Tahira Kashyap's brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti also dressed up in Shantanu & Nikhil attires for the same virtual fashion event.

Tahira Kashyap, who is currently in Chandigarh with her husband actor Ayushmann Khurrana, had this major desi fashion moment recently and shared it with her Instafam "just" like that:

On Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday earlier this month, Tahira shared this adorable post for her husband. "Having my cake and eating it too," she wrote and meant it quite literally.

Tahira Kashyap often trends for her inspirational posts about having battled cancer. Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana got married in November 2008. They are parents to son Virajveer and son Varushka.