Viral: We Bet You've Never Seen Jacqueline Fernandez Look So Cute

Jacqueline Fernandez posted a throwback photo as a greeting for Sinhalese New Year, an auspicious day to mark the beginning of a new year for Sinhalese people in Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan actress shared a major blast from the past in which she can be seen in a saree, draped in traditional Kandyan manner. "Happy Sinhalese New Year everyone! My first Kandyan saree," wrote Jacqueline. The Race 3 actress' post quickly went viral, garnering over 611,156 'likes' and 4,700 comments in just two hours. In the comments' section, Jacqueline was told that she still has the same smile: "Soo pretty, same smile," read a comment.
Jacqueline Fernandez is currently busy with Race 3, the shooting of which has just been resumed with Salman. The film's team wrapped the Abhu Dhabi schedule of the movie recently, just in time for Salman Khan's blackbuck verdict. While Salman was spotted on sets of Race 3 in Mumbai recently, this is how Jacqueline was prepping indoors. This is what she wrote for a work-out video: "It's not about the physique, fitness for me has always been about the challenge and finally the feeling of accomplishment... that's where the addiction lies."
Jaqueline Fernandez's line-up of films also includes Drive, which is expected to release in September. Race 3 is slated to hit screens during Eid.