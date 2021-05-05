Viral: Sugandha Mishra And Sanket Bhosle's Post-Wedding Rituals. See Pics

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle (Image courtesy: @sugandhamishra23)

Highlights Sugandha Mishra posted a few pictures of her post-wedding rituals

The photos feature newlyweds Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle

Sugandha Mishra married Sanket Bhosle in April this year

Sugandha Mishra, who married Sanket Bhosle on April 26 this year amid the lockdown, has been quite active on social media. Sugandha's new Instagram post is the latest addition to her wedding diaries. On Tuesday, she shared a sneak peek of her post-wedding rituals on the platform and it is a treat to look at. The collection has beautiful pictures of newlyweds Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle as they began their journey together. In her caption, she expressed gratitude for her fans and wrote, "Itne pyaar ke liye dhanyawad (thank you for the abundant love)."

In the first picture, we see Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle posing as a Marathi couple. Sugandha looks beautiful in a bright red traditional Nauvari saree. She completed her look with a signature Maharashtrian nath. Sanket is sporting a neutral kurta and white pyjama along with traditional headgear. The couple is posing with folded hands. The series also features Sugandha attending a puja ceremony with her husband Sanket at home. In one picture, we also see Sugandha posing with a meal that she cooked for Sanket's family at home.

Take a look at her post here:

Sanket borrowed a picture from Sugandha's collection and posted it on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "Mulgi Marathi Shikli Pragati Zhaali. Thank You EveryBuddy for your immense love and Blessings #Dhanyawaad." Sanket quoted Marathi phrase Mulgi Marathi Shikli Pragati Zhaali, which roughly translates to 'A girl learns, progress happen.'

See his post here:

Coming back to Sugandha, the comedian earlier shared a video of her homecoming ceremony as a bride. In her caption, she wrote, "Navrai Majhi (new bride)." Take a look at her video here:

Both Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle have been sharing pictures and videos of their wedding on their respective Instagram handles. Check out some of their posts here:

The couple had announced their wedding on social media on April 18. Sugandha shared a collection of beautiful pictures from their photoshoot on Instagram and wrote, "Thanks for showering your blessings and so much of love. Feeling really grateful for your wishes. Countdown begins... April 26, 2021."

See the post here:

Sugandha Mishra is a TV host, comedian and singer. She has appeared in shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, The Voice India Season 2, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Circus Ke Taansen, Kanpur Wale Khuranas and Gangs of Filmistan to name a few.

On the other hand, Sanket Bhosle, who is also a comedian, is popular for his show titled Baba Ki Chowki, which airs on MTV Beats. He co-starred with Sugandha Mishra in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sugandha Mishra was born in Jalandhar, Punjab, and Sanket Bhosle is from Mumbai, Maharashtra.