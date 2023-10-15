Sugandha Mishra And Husband Sanket Bhosale Announce Pregnancy: 'The Best Is Yet To Come'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: sugandhamishra23)

Comedian Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale announced the news of her pregnancy on Sunday via a maternity photo shoot. The couple on Sunday, treated their fans to soem lovely pictures clicked on the beach. In the pictures, we can see the soon-to-be-parents, dressed in shades of pink, posing adorably. Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, in their joint post, wrote, “The best is yet to come.. .Can't wait to meet our new addition kindly keep your love and blessings on.” They added several hashtags, such as ‘baby on the way', ‘blessed' and ‘we are pregnant' among others, to the caption. In the comments section of their post, singer Neha Kakkar wrote, “Awww God bless.”

The couple's friends from the industry flooded their comment section with wishes. “This is beautiful congratulations and all our love to you sweetheart,” wrote singer Akriti Kakkar. While actor Hiten Tejwani wrote, “Congratulations guys… Stay blessed,” Comedian Bharti Singh commented, “Congratulations dear. God bless you.”

See what Sugandha posted:

Sugandha Mishra married Sanket Bhosale on April 26 2021. Take a look at thier wedding album below:

The couple had announced their wedding on social media on April 18. Sugandha shared a collection of beautiful pictures from their photoshoot on Instagram and wrote, "Thanks for showering your blessings and so much of love. Feeling really grateful for your wishes. Countdown begins... April 26, 2021."

Sugandha Mishra is a TV host, comedian and singer. She has appeared in shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, The Voice India Season 2, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Circus Ke Taansen, Kanpur Wale Khuranas and Gangs of Filmistan to name a few. On the other hand, Sanket Bhosale, who is also a comedian, is popular for his show titled Baba Ki Chowki, which airs on MTV Beats. He co-starred with Sugandha Mishra in The Kapil Sharma Show.