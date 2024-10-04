ICYMI: Sugandha Mishra-Sanket Bhosale Have Named Their Baby Girl Ihana

Singer-comedian Sugandha Mishra and her husband, actor-comedian Sanket Bhosale, have named their baby girl Ihana, which means "adorable." They held the naming ceremony during the Navratri festivities. On Thursday, October 3, Sugandha and Sanket shared the news in a joint Instagram post. In the snapshot, Sanket strikes a goofy pose while holding the baby girl in his arms. Sugandha stands beside him and flashes a million-dollar smile. The mother-daughter duo are twinning in blue outfits. The couple chose not to reveal their daughter's face, covering it with a yellow heart emoji.

In their caption, the lovebirds wrote, “This Navratri, we are overjoyed to share that we have named our little princess *ihana* meaning 'adorable'. In this beautiful season of devotion and celebration, we feel truly blessed to have our own little Kanjika, Mata Rani's precious form, light up our lives. May she always be surrounded by love, blessings, and the divine grace of the Goddess.”

In the comments section, Sanket Bhosale dropped a bunch of black hearts. Actress Bidita Bag wrote, “Wo dekho Ihana ke mom and dad!”

In August, Sugandha Mishra shared a collection of photos from her Ihana's annaprashan ceremony. In the first picture, Sugandha is seen holding her daughter, while Sanket Bhosale feeds their little one with a spoon. The next few shots capture the family together as they perform a puja. In another heartwarming photo, the proud parents hold their little munchkin above a tub filled with water and rose petals. The post concludes with more lovely family pictures.

“Celebrating our baby girl's first taste of solid food with the warmth & Blessings of family at home. May Annapurna Ma bless her with health, happiness, and a lifetime of prosperity,” read the side note.

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale got married in 2021. The couple welcomed Ihana in December 2023.