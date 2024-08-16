Inside Sugandha Mishra And Sanket Bhosale's Daughter's Annaprashan Ceremony

Sugandha Mishra's latest Instagram post is sugar, spice, and everything nice. The singer-comedian shared a set of pictures from her little munchkin's annaprashan ceremony. In the first frame, Sugandha is seen holding her baby girl on her lap, while her husband, actor-comedian Sanket Bhosale, is feeding the little one with a spoon. The next few shots capture the family performing a puja together. In another photo, the proud parents are seen holding their daughter above a tub filled with water and rose petals.

The post is rounded off with some more heartwarming family pictures. Although Sugandha chose not to reveal her baby girl's face, it is clear she is absolutely adorable. In her caption, Sugandha wrote, “Celebrating our baby girl's first taste of solid food with the warmth & Blessings of family at home. May Annapurna Ma bless her with health, happiness, and a lifetime of prosperity.”

Responding to the post, Sanket Bhosale dropped a bunch of red hearts. Rubina Dilaik shared heart-eyes face emojis. Actor Aniruddh Dave wrote, “My love and blessings to the lil one. Have more sweets dear sweet fam. Stay blessed guys.” Ridhima Pandit also added red hearts in the comments section. Many others followed suit.

Sugandha Mishra's cute little daughter is often seen in her Instagram posts. Earlier, the comedian shared a hilarious video where she's seen teaching her little one how to laugh, jokingly suggesting that she's creating an audience for her laughter shows. The side note read, “Apni Laughter Audience khud Taiyaar Karo [Create your own laughter audience.].. Training in Process.”

Before that, Sugandha Mishra shared a sweet video in which she and her husband, Sanket Bhosale, were singing together. While Sanket played the keyboard, Sugandha held their baby in her lap. “Our evenings be like,” read the caption.

Sugandha Mishra got married to Sanket Bhosale in 2021. The two welcomed their baby girl in December last year.