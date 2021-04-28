The Kapil Sharma Show Stars Sugandha Mishra And Sanket Bhosale Get Married. See Pic

Sugandha Mishra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sugandhamishra23 )

Congratulations, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale. The couple, who co-starred in the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, are now married. Sugandha shared a picture from their wedding ceremony on her Instagram profile on Tuesday evening and wrote this special note for her husband Sanket: "Aur isee ke sath... Sanket Bhosale, your life, my rules" with red heart icons. The duo got married on Monday. For their big day, Sugandha Mishra opted for a cream lehenga and pastel pink dupatta while Sanket Bhosale picked a green sherwani. The couple can be seen smiling with all their hearts in the picture-perfect moment from their wedding.

Sharing the same picture on his Instagram account, Sanket Bhosale wrote: "Aur isee ke sath Teen naam Poore ho gaey! 'Sugandha Mishra Bhosale'."

Check out this beautiful photo from Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale's wedding here:

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket also shared glimpses of their official engagement ceremony on Tuesday. The pictures feature them twinning in yellow outfits.

Meanwhile, also check out this photo from Sugandha Mishra's mehendi ceremony:

The couple announced their wedding date with these stunning pictures of themselves on April 18:

Sugandha Mishra is best-known for featuring in The Kapil Sharma Show. She is also a TV presenter and a singer. She has crooned songs like Zor Naache, Ishq Ki Dafli Baje, Tu Hass Le, Us Ladke Se Mohabbat Hai, Akhiyan, Chori Chori, Kinna Sohna, Challa and Loye Loye. She has featured as a host on shows like The Voice India Season 2 and Taare Zameen Par. She has also worked in TV series like Don't Worry Chachu, Comedy Circus Ke Taansen, Baal Veer and Kanpur Wale Khuranas.