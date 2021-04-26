Inside The Kapil Sharma Show Star Sugandha Mishra's Mehndi Ceremony

Sugandha Mishra shared this image. (courtesy sugandhamishra23)

Comedian Sugandha Mishra and fiancé Sanket Bhosale are all set to get married tonight but before their grand day, take a look at some of the pictures from their pre-wedding festivities here. On Sunday, the bride-to-be Sugandha shared a few pictures from her mehndi ceremony on Instagram, which started trending on social media big time. For the ceremony, Sugandha picked a green lehenga from the shelves of Nikita Bhushan. She shared multiple pictures from the ceremony and gave her Instafam a closer look at her intricate henna design. "Mehndi ki raat," she captioned the post.

See the trending pictures here:

The couple announced their wedding date in the most romantic fashion. Sharing a set of mushy pictures with her fiance on her Instagram profile, she wrote in her caption: "Thanks for showering your blessings and so much of love. Feeling really grateful for your wishes. Countdown begins... April 26, 2021."

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale reportedly began dating in 2017. However, when they were asked about their rumoured relationship back then, Sugandha had the denied the reports of them being in a relationship and she addressed Sanket as her "good friend."

Sugandha Mishra famously starred in The Kapil Sharma Show. She is also a singer and has sung tracks like Zor Naache, Ishq Ki Dafli Baje, Tu Hass Le, Us Ladke Se Mohabbat Hai, Akhiyan, Chori Chori, Kinna Sohna, Challa and Loye Loye. She has hosted TV reality shows like The Voice India Season 2 and Taare Zameen Par. Other than that, she has also been a part of TV series Don't Worry Chachu, Comedy Circus Ke Taansen, Baal Veer and Kanpur Wale Khuranas.