How Sugandha Mishra's Birthday Was Made Special. See Her Note For Husband Sanket Bhosale

TV celebrity Sugandha Mishra turned 33 yesterday. She celebrated her low-key birthday with her husband Sanket Bhosale and their family. On Monday, Sugandha posted a few pictures of her birthday celebration on Instagram. The series also features Sugandha, Sanket and his parents. In the first picture, the newlyweds Sugandha and Sanket are channelling their inner goofiness. We also see them posing with their parents. In a picture, Sugandha is holding a rose bouquet in her hands. Her homemade cake is kept on the table. Then, we see a loved-up picture of the couple.

Sugandha also wrote a note for her husband Sanket in the post. She thanked him for making her feel "special". "Thanks a lot, Sanket for making me feel so special not only today but every single day," her caption read. Sugandha also added hashtags in her post like #itsmybirthday, #suket, #powercouple, #justmarried, #homedecor, #couplegoals, #newlyweds, #lockdownbirthday and #homemadecake.

Sanket dropped an adorable note in the comment section. He wrote, "My wife, my life."

Meanwhile, Sanket Bhosale wished his wife Sugandha a happy birthday on his Instagram handle. On Monday, Sanket shared some more pictures from Sugandha's birthday celebration on the platform. In his caption, the comedian called his wife, "supergirl" and wrote a sweet note for her. "Happy birthday to the SuperGirl who is the best of everything. My wife, my life," he wrote.

Yesterday, Sanket posted a few pictures with his wife Sugandha in his birthday-special post for her on Instagram. In the pictures, Sanket can be seen performing push-ups in the garden, as Sugandha sits on his back. He wrote, "Wishing a very happy birthday to the director of my life...my wife."

Sugandha wrote, "thanks a lot doc" and added a few red heart emojis in the comment section.

Sugandha Mishra married Sanket Bhosale on April 26 this year. Lately, both Sugandha and Sanket have been frequently sharing glimpses of their wedding diaries on their respective Instagram handles. Take a look at a few of their posts here.

On May 5, Sugandha Mishra was booked for allegedly violating coronavirus norms during her grand wedding with Sanket Bhosale in Punjab. According to a PTI report, Paramjit Singh, the Deputy Superintendent of Police said, "the case was registered on Wednesday night against her, the bridegroom's side, the owner of resort and participants of the marriage after a video went viral showing a large gathering of people at the wedding in violation of COVID-19 norms." No arrest has been made yet and the investigation is going on, said the DSP.

Sugandha Mishra was born in Jalandhar and Sanket Bhosale is from Mumbai.

In terms of work, Sugandha Mishra is a comedian, TV host and singer. She has worked in shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, The Voice India Season 2 and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge to name a few.

Sanket Bhosale is also a comedian. He is famous for his show titled Baba Ki Chowki.