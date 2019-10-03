Viral: Shanaya Kapoor's Boss Belly Dancing Moves Deserve Your Attention

Shanaya Kapoor and Sanjana Muthreja in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: sanjanamuthreja)

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has been trending incessantly ever since a video of her belly dancing with her dance instructor Sanjana Muthreja surfaced on social media a few days ago. In the viral video, Shanaya can be seen showcasing some amazing belly dancing moves as she grooves to drum solo music. From Turkish drops to chest rolls and shimmies, Shanaya Kapoor nails every belly dance move like a pro. In the video, the 19-year-old can be seen dressed in a black crop top and a matching thigh-high slit skirt. She finished her look with a belt of sorts. The video was originally shred by Shanaya's dance instructor on her Instagram profile and it has been going crazy viral.

Check out the video here:

Before sharing the full video on social media, Shanaya Kapoor's instructor Sanjana Muthreja teased her fans with another video, which also trended big time. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the talent sort of runs in the family. Why, you ask? Well, earlier this year, a few videos of Shanaya Kapoor's cousin and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's belly dancing to songs like Akh Lad Jaave spread like wild fire on social media. Take a look at the aforementioned video here:

As of now, Shanaya Kapoor has not revealed much about pursuing a career as an actress in Bollywood. However, she recently assisted director Sharan Sharma on Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl, which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role and is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

