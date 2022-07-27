Viral: Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone With Fans In A Pic From Pathaan's Spain Shoot

SRK and Deepika with fans. (courtesy: theclubsrk)

A picture of Pathaan co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone along with their fans is doing the rounds on social media. The aforementioned photograph happens to be from Spain, where a schedule of Pathaan was shot earlier this year. The picture has been curated by several fanpages dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Other than Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Pathaan also stars John Abraham. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand, produced by Yash Raj Films and it will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023.

Check out the viral picture here:

Deepika Padukone's look from the film was shared earlier this week. Sharing the poster, Shah Rukh Khan wrote: "Guns and grace galore. Deepika Padukone is all that and more."

SRK shared his look from the film last month. Along with the film's motion poster, he wrote: "30 years and not counting cos your love and smiles have been infinite. Here's to continuing with Pathaan."

Earlier this year, Pathaan director Siddharth Anand said this about the Spain schedule of the film with news agency ANI. "The Spain schedule of Pathaan has turned out beyond what we had envisaged and we are absolutely thrilled about it. This is a film that commands massive scale and I'm very happy with what we achieved! This is going to be a visual treat for the audiences. The fact that we could finally pull off such a magnificent Spain schedule without any hassle whatsoever is a huge feat for the entire production," he told ANI earlier this year.