Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates 30 Years In Films, Shares New Pathaan Look

Attention folks! Our Saturday just got a whole lot better. How you ask? Well, to begin with Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating 30 years in films and to make the milestone all the more special, he shared a new look from his next project Pathaan. Need we say more? SRK looks super intense in the motion poster, the text on which flashes "30 years of Shah Rukh Khan." Sharing the motion poster, SRK thanked fans for the abundant love that he received over the course of his 30-year-long career and wrote about "continuing" the journey with Pathaan. He captioned the post: "30 yrs and not counting cos your love and smiles have been infinite. Here's to continuing with Pathaan. Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Earlier this year, SRK shared the teaser of Pathaan and he wrote: "I know it's late... But remember the date... Pathaan time starts now...See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you."

Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrfpic.twitter.com/dm30yLDfF7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He has also co-produced Alia Bhatt's Darlings, which marks her debut as a film producer. He also backed the standalone film on Bob Biswas, featuring Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role, which released last year.

Other than that, Shah Rukh Khan also backed the film Love Hostel, which starred Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. He will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. He will also star in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara.