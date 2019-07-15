Viral: Salman Khan's Bottle Cap Challenge Video Has A Dabangg Message

Salman Khan in a still from his Bottle Cap Challenge video (courtesy beingsalmankhan)

Highlights Salman shared a Bottle Cap Challenge video on Sunday He captioned it: "Don't thakao paani bachao" Salman Khan will next be seen in 'Dabangg 3'

It's here. Salman Khan's Bottle Cap Challenge video is here. On Sunday, the superstar gave us a tour of his gym but ahead of that, his Instagrammed his response to an adrenaline-pimping work-out session with a Bottle Cap Challenge video. The video begins with Salman prepping to unscrew the bottle lid and then just when you think he's about launch his kick, he comes closer to the bottle and blows the lid off. Why? Because: "Don't thakao paani bachao," Salman explains it in the caption. Salman Khan then finishes the bottle of water on camera and looking at all the gym equipment in the background, we can understand why.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Instafam has literally gone crazy, making the video go viral with the number of 'likes' increasing each second. Salman Khan's Bottle Cap Challenge video had over 4.4 million views at the time of writing this.

Here's Salman Khan's version of the bottle cap challenge.

Meanwhile, would you like a tour of his gym, which has been specially set-up to help him prep for Dabangg 3?

The Bottle Cap Challenge was introduced in Bollywood by none other than Akshay Kumar and celebrities who gave it a touch of personalisation include Kunal Kemmu, Riteish Deshmukh and Parineeti Chopra. Kunal Kemmu had the same motto as Salman Khan's.

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh appeared to 'complete' the Bottle Cap Challenge via his tweets.

I couldn't resist either!!!

That's my #bottlecapchallange with an @akshaykumar mask... beware he may claim it's him.... as a good friend I will allow him that much !!! My next challenge video is with a @iTIGERSHROFF mask... pic.twitter.com/gGb0Na56c7 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 3, 2019

Parineeti Chopra, who will be headlining the upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic, unscrewed the bottle cap with a badminton racket.

Here's how Akshay Kumar brought the viral challenge trend to Bollywood:

I couldn't resist #BottleCapChallenge



Inspired by my action idol #JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let's Do This #FitIndia#WednesdayMotivationpic.twitter.com/RsDYDWhS5n — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2019

On the work front, busy star Salman Khan's line-up on film's include Inshaallah and Dabangg 3.

