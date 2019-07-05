'Why Should Boys Have All The Fun?': Sushmita Sen Nails Bottle Cap Challenge With Daughters Alisah, Renee But Not Without Rohman Shawl

Still from Sushmita Sen's Bottle Cap Challenge video (courtesy sushmitasen47)

Highlights Sushmita Instagrammed her version of the Bottle Cap Challenge Alisah, Renee and Rohman Shawl also participated "Why should boys have all the fun?" Sushmita captioned

We have four more participants of the viral Bottle Cap Challenge - Sushmita Sen, her daughters Alisah and Renee, and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. On Thursday night, the former beauty queen Instagrammed a series of videos - one each for herself, Alisah, Renee and Rohman, in which they send bottle caps spinning in the air with their flying kicks and captioned her post: "Why should boys have all the fun! Renee, Alisah, yours truly and Rohman Shawl. All in Bottle Cap Challenge #superfun#familytime #dubai#challengeaccepted. I love you guys! Like Rohman said in the comments section, Sushmita's Bottle Cap Challenge videos are "#familybottlecapchallenge goal."

Sushmita's light-hearted caption refers to the slew of male stars who have been nominating each other for the Bottle Cap Challenge. It started off with Akshay Kumar, which prompted Riteish Deshmukh to tweet a hilarious response. Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu and Sunil Grover modified the rules of the challenge to suit their comfort levels. The Bottle Cap Challenge was apparently started by taekwondo instructor and fighter Farabi Davletchin on Instagram but credits for making to viral apparently go to UFC Featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Take a look at Sushmita's video here:

Sushmita Sen's Instagram posts are perfect examples of the saying - "Family that has fun together, stays together." After the Bottle Cap Challenge videos, she shared fun-filled snippets of her and Rohman Shawl chilling in a ball pool with the kids. Haven't had this much fun in a while, Thank you Alisah for indulging us!" she wrote.

Sushmita Sen recently trended a great deal for her swimming pool videos with Rohman Shawl and daughters, which she captioned with a conversation between her and Renee: "'Can you swim like a mermaid, Maa? If you show me how Alisah and I could definitely try!"

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are currently at her Dubai residence with the kids and it's definitely not an all play and no work kinda staycation for the couple. Here's proof:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are one of Internet's favourite celebrity couples. Sushmita Sen., best known for films such as Biwi No 1, Samay and Main Hoon Na, was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability