Trending: Parineeti Chopra And Siddharth Malhotra's Bottle Cap Challenge Videos Come With A Jabariya Jodi Twist

The Bottle Cap Challenge is keeping Bollywood stars busy these days and how and Jabariya Jodistars Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra are the latest addition to the list of actors to try out the viral social media challenge. Interestingly, both the actors modified the challenge in their own styles and released the videos o social media but one thing that was common in both the videos is - the recently released song Khadke Glassy from their film Jabariya Jodi playing in the backdrop. While Siddharth struck to the classic flying kick method in order to unscrew the bottle cap, Parineeti used a badminton racket to unscrew the bottle cap.

Parineeti Chopra, who is preparing for her role in the Saina Nehwal biopic, unscrewed the bottle cap with a badminton racket and she wrote: "Sidoooo this is my version! Bottle Cap Challenge. Khadke Glassy out now." Take a look at Parineeti's video here:

Siddharth Malhotra nominated Parineeti Chopra to accept the challenge and wrote: "Bottle Cap Challenge the Jabriya way! I'm nominating you Parineeti Chopra. Let's show everyone how it's done."

Check out Siddharth Malhotra's rendition here:

Meanwhile, the first song from Jabariya Jodi titled Khadke Glassy hit the Internet on Friday. The peppy track has been sung by Honey Singh, Ashok Mastie and Jyotica Tangri and it will compel you to hit the dance floor. Check out the song here:

Jabariya Jodi has been directed by Prashant Singh. The film touches upon the issue of groom kidnapping of gun-point wedding, locally known as 'jabaria shaadi' in Bihar. The film is slated to release on August 2 and it will clash with Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhanaat the box office.

