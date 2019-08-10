Jabariya Jodi Box Office Collection Day 1: Parineeti Chopra And Sidharth Malhotra's Film Gets A 'Dull' Start

A still from Jabariya Jodi. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's Jabariya Jodi failed to impress the audience on the first day of its release. The film, which opened in theaters on Friday, had a "dull start" at the box office and managed to collect merely Rs 3.15 crore on its opening day, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film "needs miraculous growth" on day 2 and 3 in order to score a "respectable" collection over the weekend. Sharing the film's box office report on Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Jabariya Jodi is dull on Day 1... Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri Rs 3.15 cr. India biz."

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#JabariyaJodi is dull on Day 1... Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri 3.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 10, 2019

Jabariya Jodi opened to largely negative reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film one star out of 5 and he wrote: "The audience, on its part, does not have to wait for two and a half hours to sense how disastrous this haphazard Bollywood take on Bihar's forced marriages is going to be. Each minute of Jabariya Jodi, one as baffling as the other, feels like a lifetime wasted."

Jabariya Jodi has been directed by Prashant Singh and it has been collectively produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh. The film touches upon the issue of groom kidnapping of gun-point wedding, locally known as 'jabaria shaadi' in Bihar. Besides Parineeti and Sidharth, the film also features Jaaved, Sanjay Mishra and Aparshakti Khurana.

