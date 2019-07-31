Jabariya Jodi Song Macchardani: Parineeti Chopra And Siddharth Malhotra Bring The Most Hatke Wedding Song Of The Year

Parineeti and Siddharth in a still from the song. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The song also features Aparshakti Khurana Vishal Mishra and Jyotica Tangri have sung the track Jabariya Jodi is slated to release on August 9

The makers of Jabariya Jodi released a new song from the film, titled Machchardani. The song that features the film's lead pair - Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra showcases the story of their "hatke" romance. The song appears to be from wedding festivities - though we are not quite sure whose wedding it is. Most part of the video shows Siddharth flirting with Parineeti. A section of the song also features Aparshakti Khurana, who is absolutely smitten by Parineeti. Vishal Mishra and Jyotica Tangri have sung the track and the uncanny lyrics are by Raj Shekhar.

Check out the song Macchardani here:

Sharing the song on social media, on Wednesday, Parineeti Chopra wrote: "Make way for some Jabariya style celebrations! The hatke wedding song of the year Macchardani video out now."

Jabariya Jodi tracks have been ruling the list of charts. From the romantic track Ki Honda Pyaar, to the peppy Khadke Glassy, to the energetic Zilla Hilela; Jabariya Jodi songs cater to every mood and how.

Jabariya Jodi has been directed by Prashant Singh and it has been collectively produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh. The film touches upon the issue of groom kidnapping of gun-point wedding, locally known as 'jabaria shaadi' in Bihar. The film was earlier slated to release on August 2. However, its release date was pushed to August 9, in order avoid box office clash with Sonakshi Sinha-led Khandaani Shafakhana.

