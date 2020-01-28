Viral: Salman Khan Snatches Phone From Fan Trying To Take Unauthorized Selfie

Salman Khan was photographed at an event.

Salman Khan found a spot on the list of trends on Tuesday after a viral video of him snatching a phone from a fan who was trying to click a selfie with him surfaced on the Internet. The video is from the Goa airport, where the 54-year-old actor lost his cool when one of his fans tried to click a selfie with him without his permission. Salman reportedly flew into Goa on Tuesday to shoot his work-in-progress film Radhe. In the clip, Salman Khan can be seen snatching the phone from the fan's hand and walking out of the airport angrily. Take a look at the aforementioned viral video, which has been shared by a Twitter user:

This isn't the first time a fan has tried to click a selfie with Salman without his permission. Last year too, a female fan, at the special screening of Salman's 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun, went past the security detail of the actor and grabbed him by his arm to take a selfie with him. However, his security guards immediately pulled the female fan away from him and the actor walked away without saying anything to the fan.

Talking about Radhe, Salman Khan co-stars Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani in the film. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe is slated to release on Eid this year. Last year, the actor's first look for the film trended for days after it was released in October. Seen it yet? If not, take a look:

Other than Radhe, Salman Khan also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Kick 2 and Wanted 2 in the pipeline.